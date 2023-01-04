Funeral details released for former Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Joan Christie
Funeral details have been released for the popular former Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Joan Christie.
A death notice on Funeral Times says: “Joan Christie CVO OBE died on January 1 at hospital.
She is further described as the ‘former Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, beloved wife of the late Dan, much loved mother of Joanna, Harriett and Marcus’.
It adds that there will be a ‘Service of Thanksgiving in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Castle Street, Ballymena on Friday 6th January at 11.00am’ and it is ‘open to all’.
The death notice adds that her death is ‘deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle’.
Many tributes have been paid online including: Lynn McClurg – “I am heartbroken to learn of the tragic car accident that took the life of a dear friend
Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE.
"Joan was an amazing lady who devoted her life to serving others with compassion, sincerity, dignity and love. She was the quintessence of a Lord Lieutenant.
"It was a real privilege to have known her personally and share so many happy occasions in her company. Joan will be greatly missed.
"My sincerest condolences and prayers go to her beloved family. May God grant you strength in the days ahead.”
Another tribute from Band, Drums and Pipes - 1st NI Bn ACF said: “It is with heavy hearts that we heard of the passing of our beloved Honorary Patron, Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE.
"Mrs Christie was a fervent supporter of the BDP from its earliest days and we are truly better for having known her.
"Condolences to the family circle at this sad and difficult time.”
And a post from Girlguiding North Antrim said: “It is with great sadness that we tell you of the passing of Joan Christie CVO OBE.
"Wife of the late Dan much loved mother of Joanna, Harriett and Marcus.
"Joan was our County Ambassador for many years, as well as being our County Commissioner.
"She was a life long member and friend of Girlguiding North Antrim.
"She was a true Lady that saw the good in the young people she championed.”