Funeral details released for Glen who “never failed to provide the entertainment and craic”.

Glen Montgomery

It is thought that Glen, from the Richmount Road area of Portadown, had been walking home when he was struck by a silver Skoda Superb at Moy Road in Portadown early on Sunday morning (April 16).

Last Sunday a PSNI statement said that “police had received a report shortly before 4.20am 16th April that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Superb”.

It added: “Officers, along with other emergency services attended and provided medical assistance. However, the teenage boy sadly passed away at the scene.“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Moy Road area around 4am or anyone who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 412 of 16/04/23.”

Zoe Maguire, Club Secretary of Bleary Young Farmers Club in County Armagh, said that “Glen was the life and soul of the party”.

"He was so enthusiastic and outgoing in every way and in everything he did,” she added.

"He never failed to provide the entertainment and craic for his many friends. Glen always had a smile on his face and would do anything for anyone.”

She added that the teenager “had a large group of friends, especially in Bleary Young Farmers and was always the centre of the group and brought so much life and joy to all meetings”.

She added that Glen was “a joiner and a farmer - this was all he ever wanted to do as he loved farming and driving tractors”.

She added that Glen “especially loved lambing season”.

She said that “Bleary Young Farmers Club members are deeply saddened to hear this news and are finding it difficult to deal with, but the support from other YFC Clubs and HQ and beyond has been overwhelming”.

"It’s so comforting to know how many people are there to support our members and Glen’s family at this tragic time,” she said.

Armagh Young Farmers

Glen’s death notice says that the teenager died on April 16 and is the “treasured son of Alana and Hugh, cherished brother of Danny, Millie-Jane and Matthew”.

The insertion adds that “friends are welcome in Vinecash Presbyterian Churchyard for a service of committal on Thursday at 2.30pm”.

In a post on social media, Bleary Young Farmers Club say: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our valued Bleary YFC member, Glen Montgomery.

"Glen was a dedicated member of Bleary YFC and always got involved with so much enthusiasm.

"We extend our condolences to the Montgomery family during this tragic time as well as Glen’s many friends in Bleary YFC.

"We wish to reassure you all that our committee are here to talk at any time and we offer our support to you all”.

A post from City of Armagh Rugby Club said: “City of Armagh RFC are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Glen Montgomery in tragic circumstances in a Road Traffic incident today 16 April 2023.

"Our sincere condolences to his entire family.

"Glen played in our U18s this season and was a very popular young man and excellent rugby player.

"He scored a fantastic try in his last game in this year’s Nutty Krust tournament. There is no doubt he was destined to become a senior player. His U18 teammates are deeply saddened and shocked.

"Glen went to schools in Portadown, played most of his rugby at Portadown and anyone that came across him from both clubs (especially within the U18 age group) found him an amazing young man.

"He was very popular especially amongst his teenage peers.”

A post on Portadown Rugby Football Club said: “It's with great sadness that we report on the passing of Glen Montgomery. A brilliant young player and friend.

"Glen played rugby at Portadown from a very young age. Starting with minis then moving onto our age grade setup.

"Most recently playing with our U18s. Growing up and going to school in Portadown he was a friend of many at the club.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alana, Hugh, Danny, Millie-Jane, Matthew and the rest of the family at this difficult time.”

Also online DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley spoke of the tragedy of Glen’s death.

He said: “Today our community has been plunged into grief with the sad and tragic death of Glen Montgomery following an accident early this morning.

"The Montgomery family are held in the highest of esteem within our small rural Scotch Street community.

