Funeral details released for hit-and-run pedestrian John Corr

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Requiem Mass will be held on September 1 in All Saint’s Church Ballymena at 10am followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery Crebilly.

According to the death insertion, John is the "beloved son of Vera brother of Rory and loving brother in law of Michelle".

Mr Corr, 57, died after he was hit by a car on the Cushendall Road in Ballymena on Sunday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 22-year-old woman arrested by detectives investigating a fatal road traffic collision in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena on Sunday, 28th August, has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

More than 100 messages of sympayhy have been left on W.J O'Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors page.

They include: "Rest in peace jc heartbreaking keeping all family and friends in my prayers at this very sad time. I will miss our wee chats everyday you will be sadly missed jc.", "So sad….May he Rest In Peace….many good times we shared when we all lived in Corfu….", "Heartbreaking news about JC. I went to school with John. And have fond memories from school days RIP" and "Very Sad to hear this. Had the pleasure of working with John many years ago was a great guy.

Local councillor Eugene Reid said Mr Corr was well known and respected in the town.

John Corr

"It's a huge shock," he said. "You can see the respect with which John was held because all the messages, every single one is about how people are shocked and they're sending out their condolences and thoughts and prayers to John's family."

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigian earlier expressed condolences following the death.

The North Antrim MLA said: “The community is in shock after a man died following a road traffic accident on the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena.

“My thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

“I would urge anyone with information about this collision to bring it forward to the police.”

A notice in funeraltimes.com said no details were as yet available.

"Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and friends who loved him so much," adds the post.