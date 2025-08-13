Funeral details released for 'nice, funny, cheeky, clever' motorcyclist William Hewitt who died in Cushendall crash

William Hewitt

Funeral details have been released for 25-year-old William Hewitt who tragically lost his life in a motorbike accident outside Cushendall.

A death notice on funeraltimes.com says that William died on August 10 2025.

Formerly from Forthriver Way in Belfast, William was the ‘much loved son of William and Sandra and devoted brother of Marcus’.

It adds that his funeral will leave from his home on Monday 18th at 1.45pm to Roselawn Crematorium.

‘Will be sadly missed by his loving family circle’’ adds the notice.

‘The leaves and flowers may wither, the golden sun will set, the hearts that loved you dearly, are the hearts that won’t forget’.

Earlier the PSNI confirmed that William Hewitt died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision at Loughareema Road, outside Cushendall, on Sunday.

Since then countless tributes have been paid on social media.

Perhaps the most poignant tribute is paid by his brother Marcus speaking of his heartache following the sad news.

On August 10 he posted ‘I can't believe you've left me, my only big brother’ and ‘just remember I’ll always love you no matter what’.

Another post from Adrian Keys says: ‘Very sad news today my friends, what started out as a crackin day on the bikes ended in an absolute tragedy with the death of our good and dear friend William Hewitt, Willy was a true gentleman and a good mate.

‘My thoughts are with his family and all his friends.

‘Rest in Peace Willy, your in our thoughts.

‘Sadly sadly missed’.

And his employer Dessian Products Ltd adds: ‘Sadly, William Hewitt, our Senior IT and Software Administrator, was involved in a fatal accident on Sunday while riding his motorbike.

‘William, 25, had been a valued member of the Dessian team for six years.

‘He began his career with us as a Production Operative before moving into IT, where his exceptional knowledge of our systems and strong work ethic saw him progress into a senior role.

‘He contributed greatly across the business and was admired not only for his expertise, but also for his friendly manner and ability to get things done efficiently and without fuss.

‘It was a privilege working with William, and he will be greatly missed by all of us here at Dessian .

‘Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.

RIP William’.

A fellow employee also sung his praises as ‘the nice, funny, cheeky, clever lad that you were, made me laugh out loud so many days, and to whom nothing was ever a bother, I’ll miss you son’.