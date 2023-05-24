Tributes have continued to pout online for the young woman, from Londonderry, who was involved in a collision as she had been returning from a night out with friends in Ludden, Buncrana, on Sunday morning.

A post on Funeral Times says Rebecca died on May 21 and is the ‘beloved daughter of Jeremiah and Lynn, loving sister of Ethan, devoted granddaughter of Michael and the late Jean Browne and Ray Smith and the late Linda Wright and a much loved niece and cousin’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The death notice adds that her funeral will take place on Friday at 10am in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh with interment afterwards in the City cemetery.

The Mass will be viewed live via the church webcam.

The popular young woman worked at Sage Hair and Beauty based on the Spencer Road in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An emotional post from Sage Hair and Beauty said: “It is beyond an understatement to simply say, ‘there are a lot of broken hearts in Derry this week’ but by god, it is so true.

"The feelings, yesterday morning, after being wakened by a phone call with such tragic information, are quite literally indescribable.

"You started four and a half years ago on Day 1 of Sage Hair & Beauty. Nothing made Karen and myself more proud of you, than watching your passion, love and talent grow as well as watching you overcome some of life’s most difficult & challenging battles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My heart hurts all the more for Karen.

"You were always more of a little sister than a colleague and that, I’m sure you did know.

"You made me laugh until I cried, you frustrated me beyond belief, you made sure I felt a million dollars regularly, you often gave me the worst advice known to man, you never judged a single thing I did or said and you constantly had me worrying to a new level with your mischievous weekend antics.

Rebecca Browne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wish I had have squeezed you a little tighter when you hugged me last, I wish I made more of an effort with my final goodbye when we last spoke and I wish more than anything, that I told you more often just how much I loved you.

"I don’t know ‘another’ Rebecca. I am blessed to have been able to experience a part of my life with a girl who was so care free, thoughtful, passionate & full of craic.

"Rebecca loved life, Rebecca loved people, Rebecca loved making everyone feel good and Rebecca was the epitome of ‘not giving one sh!t about what people thought about her’.

"I’m struggling with the fact that you constantly reminded me (especially when stressed) about how short life really is & now you’ve been so cruelly taken from us at only 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please give your parents, brother & everyone who loved & adored you, the strength to get through this.

Rebecca Browne, you are one in a billion”

Father Michael McCaughey of Three Patrons Parish in Galliagh told how friends and neighbours of Rebecca joined to support her close-knit family circle and ‘shared stories of the memories of Rebecca.’

"They talked to me about how she loved taking photographs and creating memories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fr McCaughey said it is hoped these memories will provide comfort to the family as they mourn their loss.

He added how Rebecca’s family are heartbroken at the loss of someone so much loved.

"“There is the grief of a mother, who has lost two very special people. Her own mother died about two years ago and now she has lost her only daughter. When you hear a mother saying that her daughter goes out and doesn’t come home, it brings to all of us the fragility of life.”

Gardaí have said they are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Ludden, Buncrana, in the early hours Sunday, May 21 at approximately 3.15a.m after a female male pedestrian, aged 21 years was struck by a Garda patrol car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad