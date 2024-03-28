Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Requiem Mass will take place in Saint Brigid’s, Derrybeg in Newry.

His funeral notice says that Gary died on March 24th 2024 and is the ‘devoted father of Matthew, much loved son of Jim and Mary-Ann and treasured brother of the late Keith R.I.P’.

It adds that his Requiem Mass will be held today at 3pm in St. Brigid's Church, The Meadow, with burial afterwards in Monkshill cemetery.

His death, according to funeral times is ‘deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son, mum, dad, aunts, uncles, cousins and the entire family circle and friends’.

Gary 'Cookie' McLoughlin, who hailed from Bessbrook, was a former player and coach who was well-known across local football circles.

Tributes have been paid by many football clubs.

Newry-based Ashgrove Rovers labelled their former player as a "club legend" who will be fondly remembered for helping the side win their first trophy.

Mr McLoughlin's son Matthew is currently a player at Linfield Football Club and they said: "Linfield Football Club are saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Gary McLoughlin, father of Linfield U18s player and scholarship student Matty McLoughlin.

"We pass our sincere condolences to Matty and his family at this very sad time."

Dungannon Swifts also offered their condolences after Mr McLoughlin coached the club's U16 team last season.

They wrote: "As a club we would like to pass on our condolences to the McLoughlin family after the sudden passing of Gary.

"Gary helped out with our U16 team last season and everyone at the club would like to offer their prayers and support at this time to the wider family circle."

Warrenpoint Town FC also paid the following tribute: "Warrenpoint Town FC are saddened to learn of the passing of Gary McLoughlin, father of former academy player Matthew McLoughlin.