Further calls for Translink to make late night buses and trains a permanent fixture

Translink said that over 10,000 people travelled on the late night bus and train services that operated in both Belfast and Londonderry during the festive period, but added that investment was needed to extend the scheme.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster said: “The return of the Translink Nightmovers was especially welcome as we resumed the first Christmas period in three years unblighted by the pandemic.

“The value of these services cannot be overstated, they provide a vital link that allows people to go out and enjoy our vibrant hospitality offer in the knowledge that they have a safe and reliable route home. It also supports the thousands of jobs and businesses that contribute to the evening economy of our towns and cities.

“In difficult financial times Translink have stepped up and provided this lifeline over the Christmas period and must be applauded. We must now work with all the stakeholders to establish these services as a permanent fixture throughout the year.”

Alliance MLA Peter McReynolds also wants to see the late night services made permanent.

He said: “As well as benefiting the public, throughout the length of the scheme it was great to see our hospitality and entertainment sectors thriving after a difficult time during the pandemic.

“Alliance has long argued for the introduction of a late night bus and train service to give an extra option to the public to travel in a way that is good for our environment, reduces car dependency, and is reasonably priced during a cost of living crisis.

“The figures (at Christmas) indicate that there is definitely a demand for it.

“We will continue to raise this with Translink and highlight the need for increased funding for such a project.”

