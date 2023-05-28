Glenshane Road, Dungiven, closed this morning following what police say was 'a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision'
By Roderick McMurray
Published 28th May 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
In a statement, the PSNI said: “The Glenshane Road, Dungiven, remains closed this morning, Sunday 28th May, as police and emergency services attend a serious two vehicle road traffic collision in the area. Diversions are in place for motorists travelling to Belfast and Derry/Londonderry.“Please avoid the area if you can and seek an alternative route for your journey. An update will follow in due course.”