Glenshesk Road, Ballycastle - Google maps

The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed a delay in embankment construction works in Co. Antrim.

The Glenshesk Road in Ballycastle partially collapsed due to an embankment failure on 27 March 2024.

However, due to the severity of the damage and the topography of the area, the department state it has been “a complex issue that required a significant engineering consideration to allow a safe and feasible solution to be developed”.

They added that when repairs commenced on 18 March 2025, it had been hoped that with favourable weather conditions they would be completed by the end of the summer.

But due to difficult ground conditions and the quantum of illegal waste that must be removed from the site, progress on the scheme has been delayed.

Therefore, the road will now remain closed at this location with traffic management plans and diversions in place until November 2025.

In apologising for the inconvenience, the department states “the safety of the travelling public is our key priority” and the road will be opened as soon as the works have been completed and it is safe to do so.

They added their appreciation by thanking residents, local businesses, and commuters for their continued patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.

Extra signage will be provided for those attending The Auld Lammas Fair between 23rd and 26th of August.