Good Samaritan who stopped to assist broken down female driver has car hijacked by armed men
Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information following a hijacking in the Quarterlands Road area of Dundrod yesterday evening, Tuesday 3 December.
In a statement the PSNI say that shortly after 8pm the driver of a silver BMW pulled over to assist a woman who was stopped on the roadside with hazard lights flashing.
BUT when he got out of his car, he was approached by two men who threatened him with metal bars before taking the vehicle.
His car was found a short time later on fire on the Ballycolin Road in Dunmurry.
In the statement the PSNI ask anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking, seen the car or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 03/01/23.
You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.