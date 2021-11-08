Great news as broken down lorry removed from Belfast city centre street

NewsGreat news as broken down lorry removed from Belfast city centre streetThere is great news for motorists this afternoon as the broken down lorry creatign havoc has now been removed.By Gemma MurrayMonday, 8th November 2021, 3:13 pm A PSNI spokesman said that Glenmachan Street, Belfast, has fully reopened following an earlier road traffic collision. Sign up to our daily newsletterThe i newsletter cut through the noiseSign upThanks for signing up!Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting... This means traffic can return to normal. Traffic and travelBelfastPSNI