Great news for motorists as traffic collision on Westlink is cleared

Motorists are now able to drive without delays after a collision on the Westlink earlier has been CLEARED.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 12:59 pm

Earlier motorists wereg asked to approach the Westlink with ‘caution’ after a road traffic collision.

A Tweet on TrafficwatchNI says: “#Westlink-Road Traffic Collision at Westlink and #YorkStreet Junction.

“Please approach with care until this RTC has been cleared.”

However a later Tweet says: “#Westlink-Earlier there was a Road Traffic Collision at the #Westlink and #YorkStreet Junction, this has now been cleared and traffic is getting back to normal”.

Traffic and travel.
