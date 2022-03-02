Great news for motorists as traffic collision on Westlink is cleared
Motorists are now able to drive without delays after a collision on the Westlink earlier has been CLEARED.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 12:59 pm
Earlier motorists wereg asked to approach the Westlink with ‘caution’ after a road traffic collision.
A Tweet on TrafficwatchNI says: “#Westlink-Road Traffic Collision at Westlink and #YorkStreet Junction.
“Please approach with care until this RTC has been cleared.”
However a later Tweet says: “#Westlink-Earlier there was a Road Traffic Collision at the #Westlink and #YorkStreet Junction, this has now been cleared and traffic is getting back to normal”.