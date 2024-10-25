Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The traffic deadlock in Belfast city centre is approaching Troubles-like proportions, according to a veteran councillor.

Jim Rodgers of the UUP, who has been on the council for the last 31 years, also said that some businesses have told him they are on the verge of closing because it is so bad.

Meanwhile Colin Neill of hotel-and-pub lobby group Hospitality Ulster says the government needs to bring in its promised moratorium on roadworks now, not in a month or so’s time.

There have been complaints for weeks about traffic congestion in Belfast, and they have worsened with the closure on October 12 of the Boyne Bridge which is due to be dismantled by Translink over the course of the next year.

The Boyne Bridge on the edge of Belfast city centre, the closure of which is believed to have contributed to the city's traffic woes

There are currently around 20 sets of roadworks in the city, including three in the city centre (Great Victoria Street, Ulster University, and the Westlink/Grosvenor Road) and a major resurfacing of the Sydenham Bypass in the east.

Transport minister John O’Dowd has said that he will impose a moratorium on non-urgent roadworks on November 25 to help ease it over the Christmas period.

Councillor Rodgers, representing Ormiston in east Belfast, said the roadworks have been "a total and utter disaster".

Asked if he could remember a time when congestion was worse, he said: “No. Except during the time of the Troubles when there were bombs hoaxes, bombscares, and actual bombs, but this isn't far behind what was happening in those bad days.

"People are just fed up, they're disgusted."

He added: “It's actually driving people out of the city centre"

"A number of traders have also been talking to me and they're really worried at the way their sales have gone. Particularly ladieswear and menswear.

"Though the transport people will tell you differently, as far as I'm concerned and other public representatives, it hasn't been thought through properly at all.

"The big issue is that trying to get from A to B, a journey of two miles, is taking anything up to at least half an hour.

"It's terrible, dreadful. Some are indicating that they may have to close down 'cause they're struggling – all down to the traffic."

Mr Neill of Hospitality Ulster said: “The perception sent out to people is: 'Belfast is gridlocked – don't go near it'.

"If that message gets reinforced with the consumer you're going to have a problem where they'll vote with their feet and go to out-of-town shopping centres.

"Our problem there is we gain if people are up shopping; they come into us for a coffee, they do the lunch thing.

"[We are] really concerned. We welcome the moratorium on roadworks, but it needs to be brought forward. We need it now.

"Christmas starts in the middle of November for us, and we need to get rid of the headline about Belfast being gridlocked.

"I'm standing here now just heading home and the city's gridlocked as we speak.”

The Department for Infrastructure said in a statement: “In common with other major cities, the road network around Belfast can become congested at peak times and this is particularly notable on the strategic road network.

"One of the reasons this is happening, is because Belfast is flourishing with people coming to live to work and to visit. And the investment we are making in the local transport network will enhance this.

"The works you see throughout Belfast and elsewhere characterise change.

"The essential upgrading of our road, water and energy infrastructure is critical to the modernisation and progression of our economy, health, and education sectors. Indeed, these works provide vital services to our citizens.

"Roadworks projects are carefully planned, programmed, and publicised by the Department and the utility providers in advance. This is to avoid as much disruption as possible and whilst we can and do undertake mitigations, some congestion is inevitable.”