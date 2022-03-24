Hair-raising speeds between 91mph and 104 mph detected over weekend - two drivers still with R plates

Police have detected hair-raising speeds ranging from 91mph to 104mph.

By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 7:54 am
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 7:58 am

A post on Police Mid and East Antrim says: "These speeds detected by Maydown Road Policing officers over the weekend ranged from 91mph to 104mph - one was on the Glenshane Road and the others in the Causeway Coast & Glens and Mid & East Antrim areas.

"Two of the drivers were on their R plates and all will face the consequences of their poor driving decisions.

"#KeepingPeopleSafe"

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A speed detected by the PSNI
A speed detected by the PSNI
Speed detected by the PSNI
Speed detected by the PSNI
Speed detected by the PSNI