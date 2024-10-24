Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With just a week to go until Europe’s biggest Hallowe’en Festival, Derry City and Strabane District Council have appealed for visitors to be aware of the latest traffic information to avoid any unnecessary delays or diversions.

The Council advise that with more than 100,000 visitors attending the annual festival – which runs from Monday October 28th – Thursday 31st – a range of measures will be introduced to keep traffic flowing and disruption to a minimum for everyone.

These measures include road closures, parking restrictions and some diversions.

They say these arrangements will also assist with the safe delivery of the event, and everyone is asked to follow the directions of stewards and police.

If possible people are advised to use public transport, with additional services being operated by Translink on Halloween night, both to and from the city and local services.

Motorists are advised to expect some delays and diversions in the City Centre during the four nights of the event.

From Monday October 28th – Wednesday October 30th Road Closures will operate from 2pm until 10pm in the following areas to accommodate the Awakening the Walled City Trail. All times are approximate, but road closures and diversions will be kept to the minimum length necessary to ensure safety

Road Closures: Bank Place, Union Hall Street, Magazine Street, Magazine Street Upper, Butcher Street, Shipquay Street, Ferryquay Street, Bishop Street within, Palace Street, Pump Street, The Diamond, London Street, Artillery Street, Fountain Street. No City Centre on-Street parking with exception of Shipquay Street until 11am.

Please note that public realm works are currently underway around the front of the Guildhall, pedestrians are asked to please follow the signage in this area.

Car Park Closures 28th October – 1st November:

Bishop Street Car Park will close to general parking to accommodate motorhome parking

Ebrington Car Park Monday October 28th, Tuesday 29th and Wednesday 30th

Society Street Car Park

Victoria Market Car Park (limited accessible only Car parking)

Queens Quay and Strand Road Car Park will be closed on the 31st October.

Strand Road Car Park will offer accessible parking only

Victoria Market Car Park – limited accessible parking only

Drivers are reminded that normal on street parking restrictions will be in place and people should avoid parking anywhere they may be blocking entrances to residences or businesses or where they may be obstructing emergency access.

Parking is available at a number of locations throughout the City:

Cityside carparks - Foyleside Shopping Centre Car Park East, Foyleside West and Quayside Shopping Centre, Foyle Road, Magee Campus (Lawrence Hill), Carlisle Road and William Street.

Waterside carparks - Foyle Arena, Spencer Road, Oakgrove School, Duke Street and Former Waterside Health Centre Car Parks.

From October 28-30 the Council Car Park on Strand Road will be open to the public.

Fort George Car Park will be open to the public on October 31st only for event car parking.

Victoria Market will be an accessible car park only from 28th – 31st October and will operate on a first come, first served basis.

Strand Road car park will be an accessible car park only on the 31st October also operating on a first come, first served basis.

On Halloween night itself the annual Carnival Parade will leave the Council carpark at 7pm.

The parade is followed by the Halloween Fireworks Finale over the River Foyle at 8.15pm.

And visitors should be aware that in the interests of health and safety, the Peace Bridge will be closed from 7pm in advance of the display, reopening at 8.45pm.

A quiet space will be available in the Guildhall each day from 12noon – 9pm (10pm 31st), and parents and carers can also pick up ID Me safety wrist bands at the Guildhall information point.

Derry Halloween Carnival Parade & Fireworks Display. Credit © Lorcan Doherty

For anyone with accessibility requirements, a full guide to available support is available here - https://derryhalloween.com/about/accessibility/

Translink will run additional services to the city centre throughout the event.

For information on Translink bus and rail services to and from the city go to https://www.translink.co.uk/

Festival and Events Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said regular updates will be provided on social media.

“With the numbers expected this year I would advise that visitors check out all the traffic and travel information so they can prepare ahead,” she said.

"Regular updates will be posted on the Derry Halloween and Council social media platforms throughout the festival.

“I would recommend downloading our Whats On Derry Strabane app – this will give you the lowdown on all that's going on and all the information you need to plan your journey.

"I would also appeal to everyone to follow the guidance of our stewards and the PSNI – they are there to keep the event running smoothly and everyone safe.

"We are so looking forward to the event this year but we need everyone to play their part and help us deliver a safe and enjoyable celebration."

Derry Halloween is delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council and funded by Tourism Northern Ireland and The Executive Office, with support from Ulster University and Air Coach.