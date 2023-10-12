Heavy traffic on M3 and M2 motorways eases and traffic resumes to flow freely
Traffic on the M2 and M3 motorways has resumed moving freely after a car overturned creating motorist chaos earlier.
Earlier a statement from the PSNI advised that ‘road users should be aware of heavy traffic on the M3, Belfast heading towards the M2, following a single vehicle road traffic collision’
They had asked motorists to ‘please proceed with caution’.