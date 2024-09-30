Horror Northern Ireland crash sees driver arrested for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs after colliding with a tree - and making off from scene

By Gemma Murray
Published 30th Sep 2024, 09:43 BST
This horror crash over the weekend saw one driver arrested for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs after they made the decision to drive whilst suspected to be under the influence and colliding with a tree.

The post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon came on a night when officers from D Section Armagh had a busy night responding to calls for service including numerous domestic calls, assaults and reports of criminal damage.

The post adds that the driver involved in the crash “made off from the scene but was located by officers a short distance away”.

The post on social media says that “images such as this show the consequences of what happens when you decide to get behind the wheel while under the influence”.

"We will continue to share the message never EVER drink and drive!

"Our officers continue their efforts to deter and stop drink drivers with proactive patrols and vehicle checkpoints conducting preliminary breath checks.

"Our roads should be a safe place for everyone. There is never a good excuse to drink and drive!”

