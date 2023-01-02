Ice warning for Northern Ireland this morning before rain sweeps in

The PSNI is telling motorist to take their time driving on icy and snow covered roads.

The forecaster warned of the risk of injuries from slips and falls, as well as icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

It said: "Following recent wet conditions, surfaces are likely to remain wet into Monday morning and, with a cold night, icy stretches will readily form on untreated surfaces.

"A few rain, sleet and snow showers may still affect these areas overnight but ice remains the main hazard."

On Sunday, Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: "We're expecting a lot of wet weather as we move into the working week.

"The best day of the week is probably going to be Bank Holiday Monday, with a lot of dry and generally fine weather across the country, a bit of a cloud in the mix, with cloud and rain moving in early Tuesday morning.

"And then our focus gets to a spell of wet weather (on) Tuesday into Wednesday and that could produce quite a bit of rain across some western locations."

The Met Office also pointed motorists towards a checklist compiled by the RAC, about how people should prepare a winder weather kit for their cars.

The RAC warns for instance that “don't assume you can rely on your smartphone: a phone light won’t really give you visibility if you’re stuck by the side of country road in winter”.

Instead “a large torch with spare batteries or a wind-up torch which doesn't require battery power is essential for your vehicle”.

It adds: “A warning triangle is used to warn other motorists that your vehicle has broken down.

“Ideally you need two – one to position in front of the car and the second at the rear.

"And you might be surprised how far away they should be placed - the signs should be at least 45 metres away from the vehicle.

“And Sunglasses: winter sun can seriously affect the driver’s visibility, creating a glare which makes it difficult to see the road.