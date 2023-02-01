The substitutions are in place for passengers travelling between Great Victoria Street, Lanyon Place and Yorkgate station on Sunday (February 5), with a normal train timetable operating between Yorkgate and Londonderry.

Passengers from Botanic and City Hospital travelling to Londonderry line stations are advised to use bus substitution services from Belfast Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place.

Separately, bus substitutions will operate between Drogheda and Dublin on the Belfast to Dublin Enterprise service this weekend due to engineering works by Irish Rail.

Translink has advised of bus substitutions for passengers travelling from Belfast to Londonderry and also to Dublin

For Enterprise passengers on Saturday and Sunday (February 4 and 5), trains will operate between Belfast and Drogheda, with bus substitutions operating between Drogheda and Dublin Connolly stations.

In addition, the 06.35 Newry to Dublin and the 17.21 on Monday (February 6) will not operate.

For passengers using the Bangor to Portadown and Larne lines normal services will continue.

Further engineering work at Cullybackey will take place next weekend and into the following week, affecting services to Coleraine.

Passengers are advised to check their journeys in advance of travelling, as bus substitution times may differ from usual scheduled rail departure times.

Translink has said that NI Railways tickets can also be used on Ulsterbus services including the 212 Goldliner service and Metro scheduled services.

Passengers are advised to check timetables in advance on the Translink website www.translink.co.uk or by using the Journey Planner app.