In PICTURES: City street closed after ‘partial collapse of building wall’

A Tweet from @TrafficwatchNI says: “#Belfast - Castle Street and Queen Street in Belfast City Centre have been closed by police following the partial collapse of a building wall.
“Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journeys.”
Pacemaker Press 28-02-2022: The scene at Castle Street, in Belfast City Centre, where part of the area has been closed off due to collapsing wall. Two Belfast city centre streets have been closed on Monday afternoon. Police have closed Castle Street and Queen Street following 'the partial collapse of a building wall'. The public are asked to avoid the area.
