In Pictures - Traffic & Travel: Busy Belfast route closed due to a filling station fire has reopened

Police have advised that two roads are closed
By Michael Cousins
Published 7th May 2024, 08:34 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 11:35 BST

UPDATE: Road now reopened

Road users are advised Boucher Crescent in Belfast is closed due to a fire at a filling station in the area.

Diversions are in place at Boucher Road and Glenmachan Place. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes for your journey.

Updates as available

PACEMAKER BELFAST 07/05/2024Firs investigation officers and PSNI at Boucher Crescent in Belfast is closed due to a fire at a filling station in the area. Diversions are in place at Boucher Road and Glenmachan Place.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 07/05/2024Firs investigation officers and PSNI at Boucher Crescent in Belfast is closed due to a fire at a filling station in the area. Diversions are in place at Boucher Road and Glenmachan Place. Photo: Pacemaker

PACEMAKER BELFAST 07/05/2024Firs investigation officers and PSNI at Boucher Crescent in Belfast is closed due to a fire at a filling station in the area. Diversions are in place at Boucher Road and Glenmachan Place. Photo: Pacemaker

Fire investigation officers and PSNI at Boucher Crescent in Belfast is closed due to a fire at a filling station in the area. Diversions are in place at Boucher Road and Glenmachan Place.

Fire investigation officers and PSNI at Boucher Crescent in Belfast is closed due to a fire at a filling station in the area. Diversions are in place at Boucher Road and Glenmachan Place. Photo: Pacemaker

Fire investigation officers and PSNI at Boucher Crescent in Belfast is closed due to a fire at a filling station in the area. Diversions are in place at Boucher Road and Glenmachan Place.

Fire investigation officers and PSNI at Boucher Crescent in Belfast is closed due to a fire at a filling station in the area. Diversions are in place at Boucher Road and Glenmachan Place. Photo: Pacemaker

