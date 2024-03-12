Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd announces £400,000 road improvement scheme for A55 Belvoir Road, Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scheme will resurface and replace high friction surfacing on the East Bound section of the road from Milltown Road to the traffic signals at Tesco.

Minister O’Dowd said: “It is vital that all available capital budget within my Department is fully utilised to deliver much needed investment in our infrastructure, including on the maintenance of our roads.

"I have allocated an additional £1million to address potholes in this financial year and £8.1m to deliver resurfacing schemes to continue to address the poor condition of our road network.

"This substantial investment of £400,000 for the South Belfast area from that additional funding will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.

"I will continue to press for vital funding to ensure our roads are maintained to a high standard.”

To facilitate the works, it will be necessary to implement a series of overnight road closures (Monday to Friday) between 8.00pm until 5.00am the following morning.

A full road closure will be required for final resurfacing on Sunday 21 April 2024 from 6.00am until 6.00pm. The road will be open at all other times and the Westbound side of the carriageway will be unaffected.

The dates and duration of the road closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

To help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and follow the signed diversionary route via Milltown Road, Purdysburn Road and Saintfield Road.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by 21 April 2024, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.