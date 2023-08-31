Three-year-old Tom O'Reilly who along with his grandparents Thomas O'Reilly, 45 and his wife Bridget O'Reilly, 46, died following a road crash in Co Tipperary.

And a senior garda officer also said Northern Ireland was seeing a similar rise in the number of road fatalities.

As of Wednesday morning, there had been 124 fatalities on Irish roads so far this year, an increase of 24 compared with the same period in 2022 and 38 more than the same period in 2019.

Around a third of those 124 road fatalities in 2023 were among young people under the age of 25.

There was a further death later on Wednesday, when a three year old girl was knocked down and killed in Co Laois. There have been more than 600 "serious" road collisions, which means people had suffered life-changing injuries.

Although gardai were not speaking about any particular case, there has been an increased focus on road safety this summer following the deaths or injury of several young people.

"We take using our roads for granted sometimes," Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said. "Using the road is probably the most dangerous thing you will do on any given day. We ask everybody to please take care on the roads."

When asked what had caused the increase in road deaths this year, Mr Geraghty said there had been an increase in the number of collisions where there had been multiple fatalities.

He said: "Certainly across the border in Northern Ireland, we're also seeing a very, very similar increase in road fatalities taking place over there.

"I haven't seen full level research into why that is happening at the moment. But certainly our levels of drink and drug-driving seem to be increasing."

Mr Geraghty said that An Garda Siochana had carried out 27,000 checkpoints so far this year, and detected 5,100 people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, with a further 105,000 people detected breaking the speed limit.

More than 12,500 people have been issued with fixed charge penalty notices for using phones, but Mr Geraghty said a bigger problem was "distracted driving".

He said that phones automatically connecting with a car, people watching videos while driving, and drivers being distracted by other things, such as by passengers in the car, are also a concern.

Mr Geraghty added: "A key feature in any road traffic collision is speed.

"So the basic message will be to people to slow down.

"That does not mean don't break the speed limit. It means slow down and drive at an appropriate speed to the weather, the vehicle, the road and traffic conditions that you find yourself in at any particular time."

He said that 29 of the total number of people who had died on the roads this year were passengers.

Mr Geraghty said: "People who have no say in what has actually happened in relation to road traffic collision - but they do have a say.

"If you're the passenger in a vehicle, you have a say... you can speak up, you can ask the driver to slow down if you're not feeling safe, you can ask them to drive a little bit more carefully.

"Drivers also need to take responsibility: it's not just themselves, it's the other people in their vehicle."