‘It has been a privilege to serve the public in this role' - Chris Conway to leave his role as Translink Group Chief Executive

Chris Conway - Translink CEO

Chris Conway to leave his role as Translink Group Chief Executive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Conway, who joined Translink as Group Chief Executive in September 2015, announced today, (14th October), his decision to leave the role next Spring 2026.

Translink is the public transport operator for Northern Ireland, delivering around 13 thousand services each day and managing over £5 billion of public transport assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his tenure, the company saw record passenger growth with enhancements to service delivery and many high-profile investments successfully completed, including the Belfast Glider, zero emission buses, new trains, contactless ticketing, and station investments with the North-West Transport Hub, York Street Station and most recently Belfast Grand Central Station.

He has been a strong advocate for sustainable transport, and it’s benefits to the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of Northern Ireland, launching the Translink Better Connected strategy in 2022.

Chris Conway said, ‘It has been a privilege to serve the public in this role and to work with an exceptional team of hardworking and dedicated people, who make such a positive impact to life in Northern Ireland.

Frank Allen, Chair of Translink said, “I would like to pay tribute to Chris and extend my sincere thanks for his outstanding leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the past decade, his vision and values have not only reshaped public transport in Northern Ireland but have also propelled it forward with purpose and ambition.

“Under his stewardship, Translink has undergone a remarkable transformation. His enduring legacy will be defined by innovation, sustainability, and civic impact - a solid foundation for future growth.”