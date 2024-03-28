Jet2.com and Jet2holidays celebrate taking off to Malta for the first time from Belfast International Airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The launch of flights and holidays to Malta from the airport comes as part of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ expanded programme for Summer 2024.

The busy flight marks the start of the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator operating flights and holidays to Malta from Belfast International Airport for Summer 24 until 31st October 2024.

The launch of weekly Thursday services to the Mediterranean destination from the airport means customers and independent travel agents in the region will be able access the popular destination for the first time, as well as the neighbouring island of Gozo.

Holidaymakers in Northern Ireland will be able to explore Malta’s history-packed towns and blissful marinas, and the addition of the new route comes in response to strong demand from local customers and independent travel agents for Summer 24 flights and holidays.

As well as discovering the hidden treasures and Italian-inspired cuisine of Malta, holidaymakers heading over to Gozo will find centuries-old architecture, brilliant beaches and shimmering lagoons for a versatile itinerary.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to see our first flight to Malta take off from Belfast International Airport today.

"Feedback from customers and independent travel agents in Northern Island has been telling us that flights and holidays to Malta and Gozo are very much in demand for Summer 24, and we know that this is a destination that customers want to experience.

MALTA HERE WE COME: Members of the Jet2.com and Jet2holidays team who were on duty at Belfast International Airport this morning

“Since putting services on sale to Malta from Belfast International Airport, local customers and independent travel agents have been booking getaways to the stunning hotspot in their numbers. As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are giving customers and independent travel agents in the region unrivalled choice when it comes to enjoying a holiday this summer.”

Alan Borg, Malta International Airport's Chief Executive Officer, added: “It is immensely encouraging for us to see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays operate this new route, connecting our airport to Belfast, in addition to 9 other routes to airports across the United Kingdom which have been secured for this summer season.

"These developments will continue to bolster Malta International Airport’s connectivity with the United Kingdom, which remains one of the most popular markets for our airport.”

Tolene van der Merwe, Director of Visit Malta for the UK & Ireland, said: "We are really excited that visitors to Malta from Northern Ireland will now be able to fly direct from Belfast International Airport with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

MALTA HERE WE COME: Nicola Mahood (left), Lesley Young (right) and young Teddy Holden from Portavogie, Co Down, were amongst the first passengers to depart on the inaugural Jet2.com and Jet2holidays flight to Malta from Belfast International Airport

“Malta is a very popular destination for visitors from the UK and Ireland and this new route from Belfast gives more people the opportunity to visit our wonderful Mediterranean islands.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors from Northern Ireland to experience the many attractions that Malta has to offer, including amazing historical sites, great food, beaches, water sports and mostly importantly, sunshine."