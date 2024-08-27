Kian Dawson: Funeral details released for 'the most genuine, well-mannered and unassuming young lad you could meet'

Kian Dawson

Funeral details have now been released after the tragic death of 16-year-old Kian Dawson who died in a single-vehicle collision on the R240 at Cross, Quigley's Point at 11.15pm on Saturday

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was seriously injured and is in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast .

According to Funeral Times, ‘Kían DAWSON-KIRK’ is the ‘son of Emmett and Fiona, loving brother of Abaígael, cherished grandson of Margaret and the late Noel Kirk and Michael and Michelle Dawson and a much loved nephew and cousin’.

His funeral will take place at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill with interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore.

Tributes to the youth have poured onto social media.

In tribute, Don Boscos Football Club said: “Our hearts are sore today.

"We awoke this morning to the sad news that young Kian Dawson, a player in our 2007 group since the age of 5, had sadly passed after a road traffic accident last night in Donegal.

"Kian and his father Emmett (a coach with our 2007s) have been an integral part of our club for many years, and have given us many wonderful and happy memories that we will cherish forever.

"Kian was the most genuine, well mannered and unassuming young lad you could meet.

"He was a credit to Don Boscos but more importantly to his mum and dad, Fiona and Emmett.

"Kian will be forever remembered by his coaches, team mates and friends at Don Boscos. We are also thinking of you all at this heartbreaking time."

As a mark of respect, all Don Boscos club activities including training and matches will be called off for this coming week.

Another tribute from 21 Training added: “We were very sorry to hear the tragic news of the passing of our student, Kian Dawson.

"Kian was a great friend to all, known for his exceptional manners and respect for others.

"He brought warmth and positivity to everyone around him, and his absence will be deeply felt by his peers and all of us at 21 Training.

"In this difficult time, our thoughts and condolences go out to Kian's family and friends.

"Our tutors and support staff will be available from 10am on Tuesday 27th of August for any of Kian’s peers to join us.

"Rest in peace, Kian. You will be sorely missed.”

And another glowing tribute from Saint Columb’s College where he was a pupil, said: “As a school community we are truly saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with Kian’s family.

"Kian was a keen footballer as well as an engaging and popular pupil whose personality meant he made friends easily; it should come as no surprise that he had a large circle of friends. Kian was about to embark on his chosen career of barbering for which he developed a talent for this year.

He was deeply respected by hit peers and members of staff who worked with him. He will be very much missed by his teachers and classmates alike.

May he rest in peace.”

