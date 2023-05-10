News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

LATEST: Belfast road closed after 'serious road traffic collision' - avoid if possible

Motorists are advised that the Knock Road in east Belfast is currently closed between the junctions with Shandon Park and Knockmount Park following a serious road traffic collision .

By Gemma Murray
Published 10th May 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:13 BST

A PSNI spokesman said a ‘diversion is also in place at Kings Road’.

It added: “Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The incident is still ongoing”.

Most Popular
NIASNIAS
NIAS
Related topics:BelfastMotoristsPSNI