LATEST: Belfast road closed after 'serious road traffic collision' - avoid if possible
Motorists are advised that the Knock Road in east Belfast is currently closed between the junctions with Shandon Park and Knockmount Park following a serious road traffic collision .
By Gemma Murray
Published 10th May 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:13 BST
A PSNI spokesman said a ‘diversion is also in place at Kings Road’.
It added: “Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The incident is still ongoing”.