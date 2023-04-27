The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, in response to a question, said they received a call to a collision in the Tullyvar Road Area, Aughnacloy at 7.19am today.

They said they despatched ‘one Rapid Response Paramedic, six Emergency Ambulances and three Ambulance Officers to the scene’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added that the HEMS team was also tasked to attend, doing so by response car.

Ambulance Control also tasked a Doctor the incident.

The statement added that ‘following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance and two were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in a statement Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew sho said had been at the scene of a serious road collision on the A5 this morning asked people to cooperate with emergency services as they remain at the scene.

The Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA said: “There has been a very serious road collision this morning on the A5 road close to Aughnacloy involving multiple vehicles.

Hospital generic

“My thoughts are with all involved this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Emergency services are currently working at the scene of this collision to support all those impacted.

“There will be disruption in the local area as a result of this tragedy, and I would urge motorists and residents to cooperate with the emergency services as they deal with this incident.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service have been asked for an update.

NIAS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier a post on @TrafficwatchNI says that the A5 Tullyvar Road has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.

The post adds that the closure is between the Annaghilla Road Roundabout, #Ballygawley and Favour Royal Road, #Aughnacloy.

Motorists are asked to please seek an alternative route.

A5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad