Latest: One person taken to hospital from scene of small plane crash in Co Armagh - emergency services attend the scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A PSNI spokesman said that ‘Police received a report of a crash involving a small aircraft in the Mullahead Road area of Tandragee, Co Armagh, at around 1.15pm today, Tuesday 30th January.

‘Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bluelight UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Air Accident Investigations Branch has been informed of the incident.”

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 13:26 on January 30 following reports of an incident in the Mullahead Road

Area, Tandragee.

They said: ‘NIAS despatched two Emergency Crews and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the incident.

‘Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it has been reported that local independent unionist representative Paul Berry said he was in contact with the PSNI regarding the incident.