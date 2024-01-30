Latest: One person taken to hospital from scene of small plane crash in Co Armagh - emergency services attend the scene
and live on Freeview channel 276
A PSNI spokesman said that ‘Police received a report of a crash involving a small aircraft in the Mullahead Road area of Tandragee, Co Armagh, at around 1.15pm today, Tuesday 30th January.
‘Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at the scene.
‘The Air Accident Investigations Branch has been informed of the incident.”
In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 13:26 on January 30 following reports of an incident in the Mullahead Road
Area, Tandragee.
They said: ‘NIAS despatched two Emergency Crews and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the incident.
‘Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital.’
And it has been reported that local independent unionist representative Paul Berry said he was in contact with the PSNI regarding the incident.
“Thankfully, nobody has been seriously injured. I know the company in question, they have been there for a long time and they are very experienced. I know there will be an investigation but thankfully no one has been seriously injured or worse.”