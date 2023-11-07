All Sections
These pictures show the clean-up process happening in Newry after flooding wreaked havoc on businesses.
By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 08:04 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT

During last weeks flooding Northern Ireland firefighters, rescued 48 people from flood-related incidents.

Those call-outs included bringing five people to safety after they had entered water and assisting 12 people to get out of flooded properties.

The clean-up operation is continuing in Sugar Island in Newry city centre following major flooding earlier in the week.

The clean-up operation is continuing in Sugar Island in Newry city centre following major flooding earlier in the week.

Pacemaker Press 06-11-2023: The clean-up operation is continuing in Sugar Island in Newry city centre following major flooding earlier in the week. Businesses in parts of Northern Ireland hardest hit by flooding have been left counting the cost of the damage.

Pacemaker Press 06-11-2023: The clean-up operation is continuing in Sugar Island in Newry city centre following major flooding earlier in the week. Businesses in parts of Northern Ireland hardest hit by flooding have been left counting the cost of the damage.

The clean-up operation is continuing in Sugar Island in Newry city centre following major flooding earlier in the week.

The clean-up operation is continuing in Sugar Island in Newry city centre following major flooding earlier in the week.

The clean-up operation is continuing in Sugar Island in Newry city centre following major flooding earlier in the week.

The clean-up operation is continuing in Sugar Island in Newry city centre following major flooding earlier in the week.

