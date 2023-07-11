News you can trust since 1737
LATEST: Two patients rushed to hospital after one vehicle collision early this morning

Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Londonderry.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:01 BST

Shortly before 8.45am today police received a report that a silver Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision with a tree on the Letterkenny Road.

Inspector Craig said: "Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"One woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition at this time.

NIASNIAS
NIAS
“The Letterkenny Road remains closed at this time.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 345 of 11/07/23."

In a statement the NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 8:41 on Tuesday 11 July following reports of an RTC in the Letterkenny Road Area,

Derry.

“NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital by Ambulance. One patient was also taken to Altnagelvin Hospital by Rapid Response Vehicle.”

