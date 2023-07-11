Shortly before 8.45am today police received a report that a silver Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision with a tree on the Letterkenny Road.

Inspector Craig said: "Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"One woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition at this time.

NIAS

“The Letterkenny Road remains closed at this time.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 345 of 11/07/23."

In a statement the NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 8:41 on Tuesday 11 July following reports of an RTC in the Letterkenny Road Area,

Derry.

“NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the incident.

