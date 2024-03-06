Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Her Requiem Mass was held by the Very Rev. Michael Sheehan in in St Bernard’s Church in Glengormley at 11am.

The trainee beautician, who was in her early 20s and who has been described as “a beautiful girl inside and out” had, according to Father Sheehan, “so much more to live for”.

"I am sure the memories will come back every so often of Leah, always ready to give hugs and kisses when you least expect them” and of a girl who “liked to jump on her parents in the morning, and not just when a baby,” the cleric told mourners.

He added that “on days off work she (Leah) wanted to collect her wee brother and sister” and could be seen, by others “slowly developing into a second mother”.

Addressing her family, Father Sheehan said: "The number of people here today (at Leah’s funeral) show the sadness in the community for your family, and words cannot express it,”.

Father Sheehan added that in the midst of their grief, Leah’s parents (Nicola and Dee) had expressed their concern for Leah’s friends in their grief.

Speaking directly to Leah’s friends Fr Sheehan said: "Don’t waste Leah’s death – let the last thing she can do is call you to true life. Hold her memory dear with care and affection and care for others,” he said.

Leah Ferguson who has been named online as one of the two people to dis after a car collision last week in Crumlin

"Always remember there is something more and someone more beyond the confines of this life,” he added.

Since the young woman’s tragic death in the horror collision on the Ballyhill Road, Crumlin, last Thursday evening, social media has been literally flooded with tributes to the young woman.

Her mum Nicola Skillen responded to a number of Facebook posts to say: “It’s just so heart breaking, all our hearts are completely broken.”

And a Just Giving Page has already raised almost £5,000 to help support her mother Nicola Skillen and extended family and friends after their tragic loss.

Leah Ferguson's coffin being carried into the chapel

Other tributes on social media say: “Last night our best friend grew her wings – words can not describe how heart broken me and Anna are we loved Leah with all our heart “.

Another said: “Rest in peace Leah Ferguson I’m truly heartbroken. I am so happy I had the pleasure of growing up with you with the best and funniest memories. Another kind soul from our wee group taken far too soon”.

A post from Mayfield Village Hall said: “The committee , volunteers and young people of Mayfield Village hall would like to send their heart felt condolences to the family of Leah Ferguson who sadly passed away as the result of a traffic accident.

“Leah was a beautiful girl inside and out and we will hold her in our hearts until we meet again”.

Leah Ferguson's funeral

In the same three-car collision, 37-year-old Samuel Stewart, a father-of-three and the driver of a grey Audi A6, died at the scene.

A post on Funeral Times for Samuel Stewart says he died on February 29.

The death notice adds that he was from Cambria Street and was the ‘beloved son of Samuel and Margaret, devoted father of Laurice, Dakota and Jay and cherished brother of Jolene, Ian and Neil’.

His funeral service is to be held from ‘his parents’ home tomorrow (Thursday 7th March) at 11.30am and afterwards to Roselawn Cemetery’.

A message on the notice from his parents says: ‘Our precious Son, You were taken from us too soon, our world has fell apart, it will never be the same without you.

‘How can we go on living without you, but hopefully it won’t be long until we are together again. We love you son, forever, your broken hearted Mum and Dad xx’

Samuel Stewart

Tributes accompany the death notice from friends and relations.

One says: “Dearly loved uncle of Justin. Every time I look at the stars I know that’s where you’ll be, shining like you always do, watching over me.

“So when my days are darkest and I just can’t see the light I’ll look up at the brightest star and you’ll be shining bright.