LIVE Traffic & Travel: Amber weather warning issued - FOUR weather warnings for Northern Ireland for this week
There is currently a yellow warning which expires at 12noon tomorrow ( Tuesday 31)
At 9pm this evening (Monday 30) an orange warning will also come into effect for southern counties in Northern Ireland.
This will run overnight until 9am Tuesday (31)
A further yellow warning for rain covering all of NI comes into place at 9pm (Tuesday 31) running into Wednesday morning
Another yellow warning has been issued for rain related to Storm Ciaran.
This warning will run from 6am Thursday (November 2) until midnight on the same day
Amber weather warning
Persistent heavy rain will lead to further flooding and transport disruption.
What to expect
- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life
- Extensive flooding of homes and businesses is possible
- Damage to buildings and structures or building collapse might happen
- Road may potentially close, along with bus and train service delays and cancellations
- Dangerous driving conditions might occur, because of spray and flooded roads
- Loss of power and other essential services, such as gas, water or mobile phone services, is possible
- Communities could be completely cut off by floodwater, perhaps for several days
A number of roads are closed this morning.
Traffic & Travel: Northern Ireland Weather on Monday October 30
Trafficwatch NI
Armagh : Ballcrummy road closed due to flooding
Armagh : Mullenure Lane closed due to flooding
Armagh : Bolton Road closed due to flooding
Trafficwatch NI
#Belfast : Road users are advised that the earlier incident on the M1 Eastbound at Broadway has now been cleared. (14:15)
Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon
Road users are advised that the Legananny Road, Scarva, is flooded. Although the road is still passable with care, motorists should seek an alternative route to Loughbrickland.
Trafficwatch NI
#Belfast : Road users are advised that there is an ongoing incident on the M1. Westbound Jct 3 Blacks Rd off slip. Incident is passable with care. Heavy tail backs within the area.
Trafficwatch NI
#Belfast : Road users are advised that there is an ongoing incident on the M1 Eastbound at Broadway. Incident is passable with care. Heavy tail backs within the area.(14:01)
TrafficWatchNI
#Moira - A26 Glenavy Rd remains closed due to flooding leaving M1 Moira Rd roundabout. Surrounding roads are also badly affected with flooding. Airport traffic may want to consider using M1, A12 ; M2 as an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey (12:10)
Department for Infrastructure
There is a @metofficeNI yellow weather warning for heavy rain across NI until 12 noon tomorrow, with an amber warning for Antrim, Down & Armagh from 9pm tonight to 9am tomorrow. Drive safely. Driving through floodwater is dangerous. @NIRoadPolicing