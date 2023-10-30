A number of weather warnings are in place for Northern Ireland including a newly issued amber warning for counties Armagh and Down

Amber warning issued

There is currently a yellow warning which expires at 12noon tomorrow ( Tuesday 31)

At 9pm this evening (Monday 30) an orange warning will also come into effect for southern counties in Northern Ireland.

This will run overnight until 9am Tuesday (31)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further yellow warning for rain covering all of NI comes into place at 9pm (Tuesday 31) running into Wednesday morning

Another yellow warning has been issued for rain related to Storm Ciaran.

This warning will run from 6am Thursday (November 2) until midnight on the same day

Amber weather warning

Persistent heavy rain will lead to further flooding and transport disruption.

What to expect

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Extensive flooding of homes and businesses is possible

Damage to buildings and structures or building collapse might happen

Road may potentially close, along with bus and train service delays and cancellations

Dangerous driving conditions might occur, because of spray and flooded roads

Loss of power and other essential services, such as gas, water or mobile phone services, is possible

Communities could be completely cut off by floodwater, perhaps for several days

A number of roads are closed this morning.

See our live blog, below. for latest updates