A number of weather warnings are in place for Northern Ireland including a newly issued amber warning for counties Armagh and Down
By Michael Cousins
Published 30th Oct 2023, 07:20 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:20 GMT
Amber warning issuedAmber warning issued
Amber warning issued

There is currently a yellow warning which expires at 12noon tomorrow ( Tuesday 31)

At 9pm this evening (Monday 30) an orange warning will also come into effect for southern counties in Northern Ireland.

This will run overnight until 9am Tuesday (31)

A further yellow warning for rain covering all of NI comes into place at 9pm (Tuesday 31) running into Wednesday morning

Another yellow warning has been issued for rain related to Storm Ciaran.

This warning will run from 6am Thursday (November 2) until midnight on the same day

Amber weather warning

Persistent heavy rain will lead to further flooding and transport disruption.

What to expect

  • Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life
  • Extensive flooding of homes and businesses is possible
  • Damage to buildings and structures or building collapse might happen
  • Road may potentially close, along with bus and train service delays and cancellations
  • Dangerous driving conditions might occur, because of spray and flooded roads
  • Loss of power and other essential services, such as gas, water or mobile phone services, is possible
  • Communities could be completely cut off by floodwater, perhaps for several days

A number of roads are closed this morning.

See our live blog, below. for latest updates

Keep checking back on our LIVE BLOG for further updates.

Traffic & Travel: Northern Ireland Weather on Monday October 30

15:16 GMT

Armagh : Ballcrummy road closed due to flooding

Armagh : Mullenure Lane closed due to flooding

Armagh : Bolton Road closed due to flooding

Trafficwatch NI
15:15 GMT

#Belfast : Road users are advised that the earlier incident on the M1 Eastbound at Broadway has now been cleared. (14:15)

Trafficwatch NI

14:11 GMT

Road users are advised that the Legananny Road, Scarva, is flooded. Although the road is still passable with care, motorists should seek an alternative route to Loughbrickland.

Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon
14:09 GMT

#Belfast : Road users are advised that there is an ongoing incident on the M1. Westbound Jct 3 Blacks Rd off slip. Incident is passable with care. Heavy tail backs within the area.

Trafficwatch NI
14:09 GMT

#Belfast : Road users are advised that there is an ongoing incident on the M1 Eastbound at Broadway. Incident is passable with care. Heavy tail backs within the area.(14:01)

Trafficwatch NI
13:19 GMT

13:17 GMT

13:08 GMT

12:13 GMT

#Moira - A26 Glenavy Rd remains closed due to flooding leaving M1 Moira Rd roundabout. Surrounding roads are also badly affected with flooding. Airport traffic may want to consider using M1, A12 ; M2 as an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey (12:10)

TrafficWatchNI
12:11 GMT

There is a @metofficeNI yellow weather warning for heavy rain across NI until 12 noon tomorrow, with an amber warning for Antrim, Down & Armagh from 9pm tonight to 9am tomorrow. Drive safely. Driving through floodwater is dangerous. @NIRoadPolicing

Department for Infrastructure
