Liverpool and Northern Ireland star Conor Bradley backs road safety campaign

Northern Ireland international and Liverpool football star Conor Bradley signs up to the Department for Infrastructure’s ‘Share the Road to Zero’ campaign, which aims to reduce road deaths by encouraging more responsibility on the road. Included are DfI Minister John O’Dowd and Conrad Kirkwood, President of the Irish Football Association, which is also supporting the campaign.

Northern Ireland international and Liverpool football star Conor Bradley is the latest big name signing to support a Department for Infrastructure campaign aimed at reducing road deaths.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley, fresh from Thursday’s night’s 2-0 victory against Luxembourg with the NI squad in the Nations League, has given his backing to the ‘Share the Road to Zero’ initiative, which encourages all road users to think of safety first when travelling.

The 21-year-old defender was joined by Conrad Kirkwood, President of the Irish Football Association, which is also supporting the innovative campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After signing up to ‘Share the Road to Zero’ and just ahead of tonight’s clash against Bulgaria, Bradley said: “I am very happy to put my name to the Share the Road to Zero campaign because we know how totally devastating road traffic collisions can be.

“More than one quarter of all speeding offences last year involved young drivers and as a young person that is a message I would like to share.

“By signing up to the campaign I hope to remind others to be more careful on the roads, watch their speed and stay off their phones.”

The IFA has joined a growing list of organisations, including various sporting organisations, pledging to ‘Share the Road to Zero’ and is encouraging others to do the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland Football League, Ulster GAA, PSNI, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Sustrans NI and councils have also backed the campaign.

Seventy one people lost their lives on roads in Northern Ireland in 2023, compared to 55 people in 2022 and 50 in 2021.

Meanwhile many hundreds of people have been seriously injured, which leaves too many families, friends and communities devastated.

Minister John O’Dowd said: “One of the best ways to ensure safety on our roads and fulfil our long-term goal of eliminating death and serious injury by 2050, is by changing road user behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all have a personal responsibility to behave in a way that keeps ourselves and others safe and my Department’s Share the Road to Zero campaign reminds us of that.

“The sad reality is that if we do not change our own attitudes when we are using the roads, our death toll will continue to increase.

“I am delighted to have the IFA and Conor sign up to the pledge and would encourage others to follow in their footsteps and help us all Share the Road to Zero.”

IFA president Conrad Kirkwood said: “Sadly the number of people who have lost their lives on the roads has risen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have many supporters who travel to our games and we want everyone to get to and from our matches safely.

“By signing up to Share the Road to Zero we hope we can play a part in reminding people to be responsible on the roads.”

Pledging to ‘Share the Road to Zero’ can be done online via www.sharetheroadtozero.com as an individual or as an organisation.

Photo caption: Northern Ireland international and Liverpool football star Conor Bradley signs up to the Department for Infrastructure’s ‘Share the Road to Zero’ campaign, which aims to reduce road deaths by encouraging more responsibility on the road. Included are DfI Minister John O’Dowd and Conrad Kirkwood, President of the Irish Football Association, which is also supporting the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WATCH: Northern Ireland international and Liverpool football star Conor Bradley encourages other young people to pledge to ‘Share the Road to Zero’ to encourage more responsibility on the road: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWdGUud_f50

All media queries should be directed to the Department for Infrastructure Press Office at: [email protected]

The Executive Information Service operates an out of hours service for media enquiries only between 1800hrs and 0800hrs Monday to Friday and at weekends and public holidays. The duty press officer can be contacted on 028 9037 8110.