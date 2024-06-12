Louisa Jane Crawford: Tributes pour in for 'gorgeous girl' after young mother dies in Aghadowey crash on June 9
Police have said that Louisa Jane Crawford was the driver of a black BMW which collided with a lorry on the Glenkeen Road at around 3.20am on Saturday morning, 8 June.
"Officers investigating the circumstances of the crash are asking for witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage, to please get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference 206 08/06/24,” a PSNI statement said.
Funeral Times have published a death notification saying that the young woman died suddenly on June 9 ‘as the result of an accident’ and is the
‘dearly beloved daughter of Ian and Barbara, dearest sister of Christopher, Megan and Jack, dear partner of Lee, loving mother of Bobby-John, loving granddaughter of John and the late Sadie also of Pat and the late Bobby’.
It adds that funeral arrangements will be released later.
Friends have posted their sorrow at her with with one saying: “Awful news. RIP. Condolences to all the family especially wee Bobby John”, “Rest Easy gorgeous girl! Fly high with the angels.Gone way too soon”, “So sad to hear another young life taking away too soon God love her poor family and friends” and “So sad beautiful young lady sincere condolences to all her family and friends May God give them the strength to face each new day”.
