Louisa Jane Crawford: Tributes pour in for 'gorgeous girl' after young mother dies in Aghadowey crash on June 9

Louisa Crawford Photo.jpg

Tributes are pouring in after a 26-year-old woman died following a collision in Aghadowey, Co Londonderry at the weekend.

Police have said that Louisa Jane Crawford was the driver of a black BMW which collided with a lorry on the Glenkeen Road at around 3.20am on Saturday morning, 8 June.

"Officers investigating the circumstances of the crash are asking for witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage, to please get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference 206 08/06/24,” a PSNI statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funeral Times have published a death notification saying that the young woman died suddenly on June 9 ‘as the result of an accident’ and is the

‘dearly beloved daughter of Ian and Barbara, dearest sister of Christopher, Megan and Jack, dear partner of Lee, loving mother of Bobby-John, loving granddaughter of John and the late Sadie also of Pat and the late Bobby’.

It adds that funeral arrangements will be released later.