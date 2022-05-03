Lower deck of Craigavon Bridge to close for maintenance work - delays expected for motorists

A principal Inspection of the Craigavon Bridge, Londonderry is due to start on Tuesday 17 May 2022.

It will be necessary to close the A2 Craigavon Bridge lower deck and the associated slip roads while the inspection is being conducted to ensure the safety of the road user and site workers alike.

The road-closure will be in place between 17 May and 20 May 2022 from 9:30am to 3.30pm each day while the inspection works takes place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Bridge, Londonderry

The lower deck footway will remain open for pedestrian use during the inspection.

Diversions via Craigavon Bridge Upper will be signposted from A5 Victoria Road and from A2 Duke Street for traffic approaching the bridge from the Eastern Embankment and from A40 Foyle Street and A2 Foyle Embankment for traffic approaching the bridge from the Western Embankment.

Completion of the Inspection works is due by 20 May 2022, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.