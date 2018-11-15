M1 collision causing major delays Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A road traffic collision on the M1 is causing long traffic delays. The collision occurred country-bound near the Applegreen service station near Dunmurry. The crash occurred on the M1. Emergency services are currently responding to the incident. The PSNI has advised motorists to avoid the area if possible. Road traffic collision closes busy NI road