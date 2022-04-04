M1 reopens after overnight closure where PSNI attend ‘ongoing incident’
Motorists are advised that the M1 motorway, which had been closed over night between Junction nine and Junction 10, has now re-opened this morning.
By Gemma Murray
Monday, 4th April 2022, 7:49 am
Updated
Monday, 4th April 2022, 7:52 am
In a statement last night from the PSNI, motorists were advised that the M1 motorway was closed to traffic eastbound at Junction 10, and westbound at Junction 9, as police attend “an ongoing incident”.
Last night drivers were urged to seek alternative routes for their journeys.