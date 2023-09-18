M2 southbound which was closed due to a vehicle fire has now reopened - Northbound speed limits lifted
M2 southbound reopened
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 15:32 BST
M2 Belfast bound has now reopened at J4 Sandyknowes following an earlier lorry fire close to Hightown Bridge.
Speed restrictions in area North and Southbound have also been lifted.