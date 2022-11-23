Major route now reopened but motorists asked to 'reduce speed with adverse driving conditions'
Motorists are advised that the A1 southbound is closed between Halfway Road and Kilmacrue Road junctions following a road traffic collision.
The A1 is a major route in Northern Ireland which runs from Belfast via Lisburn and Banbridge to the border with the Republic of Ireland south of Newry.
From there the road continues to Dublin, becoming the N1 road and M1 motorway.
In a statement the PSNI ask motorists ask motorists to seek an alternative route for your journey.
Most Popular
-
1
Eamonn Holmes: Broadcaster unable to attend mum's funeral 'because of health reasons' - "We could not have had a better mummy and daddy could not have had a better wife"
-
2
Ireland’s Future figure declared all DUP voters ‘c***s’ and said party ‘spreads hatred against women and non-white people’ – as well as condemning the commemoration of Edgar Graham
A later statement from the PSNI advises that vehicles have been cleared from the A1 southbound following an earlier collision.
But officers advise that the carriageway remains closed between Halfway Road and Kilmacure Road junctions due to an unsafe amount of surface water.
Roads Service will attend in due course. Please seek an alternative route and exercise caution on your journey.
In recent minutes the PSNI confirm that the A1 southbound between Halfway Road and Kilmacure Road junctions has reopened.
They appeal for motorists to ‘continue to drive with care, reducing your speed in accordance with the adverse weather conditions’.