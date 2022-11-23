Road closed

The A1 is a major route in Northern Ireland which runs from Belfast via Lisburn and Banbridge to the border with the Republic of Ireland south of Newry.

From there the road continues to Dublin, becoming the N1 road and M1 motorway.

In a statement the PSNI ask motorists ask motorists to seek an alternative route for your journey.

A later statement from the PSNI advises that vehicles have been cleared from the A1 southbound following an earlier collision.

But officers advise that the carriageway remains closed between Halfway Road and Kilmacure Road junctions due to an unsafe amount of surface water.

Roads Service will attend in due course. Please seek an alternative route and exercise caution on your journey.

In recent minutes the PSNI confirm that the A1 southbound between Halfway Road and Kilmacure Road junctions has reopened.

