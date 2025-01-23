Major traffic route in Belfast closed this morning due to an 'ongoing police investigation'
A major traffic route in Belfast has been closed this morning due to an 'ongoing police investigation'.
Police say both vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Albertbridge Road and Madrid Street is affected as a result of the closure of Templemore Avenue in East Belfast.
In a message on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Templemore Avenue is closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Albertbridge Road and Madrid Street due to an ongoing police investigation."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.