Male pedestrian dies after lorry collision - sympathy expressed

Kildare Street in Newry - Google images

Kildare Street was closed for a time while the investigation was carried out – however, the road has since reopened to traffic.

Sergeant McIvor from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4pm that a male had been struck by a lorry close to traffic lights in the area.

"Sadly, the male died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage or information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1350 of 29/08/22.”

SDLP Newry & Armagh MLA Justin McNulty offered his condolences following the death of a man in his 60s in Newry.

Mr McNulty said his thoughts were with the man’s family and friends.

Newry & Armagh MLA Mr McNulty said: "“I’d like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the man who lost his life on Kildare Street on Monday.

"Losing a loved one is difficult under any circumstances and I can only imagine the shock and hurt they are experiencing at this time. I am sure the local community will rally around them following this tragedy.