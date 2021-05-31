Man arrested after driving dangerously prompting police chase - stinger device used to stop car

In a post on Police Fermanagh and Omagh Facebook page they say: “Crews from the District Support Team witnessed a vehicle driving dangerously on the Boa Island road area a short time ago and subsequently tried to stop the vehicle, however the driver had other ideas and put the foot down.

“A pursuit was commenced from the Kesh area and onto the Clanabogan Road, Omagh.

With help from Omagh local Police, Mid Tyrone and Erne North Neighbourhood Policing teams , we have safely stopped the vehicle with use of a stinger device and a hedge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Fermanagh image

“A male tried to make off but he wasn’t as quick on his feet and was subsequently arrested for various motoring offences.