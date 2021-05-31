Man arrested after driving dangerously prompting police chase - stinger device used to stop car
Police in Fermanagh and Omagh have released a picture of a car they stopped yesterday after using a stinger device.
In a post on Police Fermanagh and Omagh Facebook page they say: “Crews from the District Support Team witnessed a vehicle driving dangerously on the Boa Island road area a short time ago and subsequently tried to stop the vehicle, however the driver had other ideas and put the foot down.
“A pursuit was commenced from the Kesh area and onto the Clanabogan Road, Omagh.
With help from Omagh local Police, Mid Tyrone and Erne North Neighbourhood Policing teams , we have safely stopped the vehicle with use of a stinger device and a hedge.
“A male tried to make off but he wasn’t as quick on his feet and was subsequently arrested for various motoring offences.
If anyone has witnessed the dangerous driving of a light gray Vauxhall Vectra with an English registration and would be keen to provide a statement or dash camera footage of the driving, please get in touch via 101 or private message quoting reference 2122 of 30th May ‘21.”