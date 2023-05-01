Man arrested following collision close to Belfast police station - homes evacuated
A man has been arrested following a collision close to a Belfast police station.
By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 1st May 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 09:53 BST
A number of homes close to Castlereagh station were evacuated following the incident, which involved one vehicle.
A PSNI spokesperson said one man was arrested and is in police custody.
Roads were closed on Monday morning between Orangefield Crescent and Ladas Drive, and at Bellsbridge roundabout on the Cregagh Road.