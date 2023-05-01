News you can trust since 1737
Man arrested following collision close to Belfast police station - homes evacuated

A man has been arrested following a collision close to a Belfast police station.

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 1st May 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 09:53 BST

A number of homes close to Castlereagh station were evacuated following the incident, which involved one vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said one man was arrested and is in police custody.

Roads were closed on Monday morning between Orangefield Crescent and Ladas Drive, and at Bellsbridge roundabout on the Cregagh Road.

A man has been arrested at the scene of a security alert close to a large police station in east Belfast.
