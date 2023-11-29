Man arrested for anti-social behaviour on a train platform charged with assault, assault on police and disorderly behaviour
A 41-year- old man, arrested by police in Antrim on Tuesday 28th November following a report of antisocial behaviour on a train platform in Antrim has been charged with assault, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
And as is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charge comes after it was reported that a highly intoxicated man was witnessed by officers shouting at a woman and continued to do so, despite being warned to calm down.
The man was arrested for disorderly behaviour and taken into custody.
And whilst in custody, the man attempted to strike an officer and was further arrested for assault on police.