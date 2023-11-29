A 41-year- old man, arrested by police in Antrim on Tuesday 28th November following a report of antisocial behaviour on a train platform in Antrim has been charged with assault, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

A PSNI statement said he is due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday 19th December.

And as is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charge comes after it was reported that a highly intoxicated man was witnessed by officers shouting at a woman and continued to do so, despite being warned to calm down.

The man was arrested for disorderly behaviour and taken into custody.