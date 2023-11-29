All Sections
Man arrested for anti-social behaviour on a train platform charged with assault, assault on police and disorderly behaviour

A 41-year- old man, arrested by police in Antrim on Tuesday 28th November following a report of antisocial behaviour on a train platform in Antrim has been charged with assault, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.
By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 07:23 GMT
A PSNI statement said he is due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday 19th December.

And as is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charge comes after it was reported that a highly intoxicated man was witnessed by officers shouting at a woman and continued to do so, despite being warned to calm down.

The man was arrested for disorderly behaviour and taken into custody.

And whilst in custody, the man attempted to strike an officer and was further arrested for assault on police.

