Man arrested in connection with blaze that closed Belfast city centre yesterday released on bail
A man arrested in relation to a suspicious fire in the Samuel Street area of Belfast in the early hours of yesterday May 31) has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
By Gemma Murray
Published 31st May 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:07 BST
Yesterday multiple streets were closed in Belfast city centre following a large fire at a building on Samuel Street.
North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street were closed while firefighters tackled the blaze.
