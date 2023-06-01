News you can trust since 1737
Man arrested in connection with blaze that closed Belfast city centre yesterday released on bail

A man arrested in relation to a suspicious fire in the Samuel Street area of Belfast in the early hours of yesterday May 31) has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
By Gemma Murray
Published 31st May 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:07 BST

Yesterday multiple streets were closed in Belfast city centre following a large fire at a building on Samuel Street.

North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street were closed while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Multiple roads have been closed in Belfast city centre following a large fire at a building on Samuel Street. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it was called to the blaze at 02:40 BST on Wednesday.

Multiple roads have been closed in Belfast city centre following a large fire at a building on Samuel Street. Photo: pacemaker

Six fire appliances, two aerial appliances, 40 firefighters and eight officers attended the scene.

Six fire appliances, two aerial appliances, 40 firefighters and eight officers attended the scene. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st May 2023 - General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre this morning. Photo by Press Eye.

General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre this morning. Photo by Press Eye.

