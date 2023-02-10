News you can trust since 1737
Man arrested in connection with drone activity at Dublin Airport

A man has been arrested in relation to drone activity at Dublin Airport.

By Rebecca Black, PA
3 hours ago

There were several days of disruption to flights at Ireland's main airport within the last week. However, a Garda spokesperson said the man was arrested in connection with drone activity at the airport on January 24.

They said he was arrested under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997. He was being questioned at Dublin Airport Garda Station on Thursday evening.

It is illegal to fly drones within 5km of the airport.

Investigations are ongoing

