Man arrested in Crumlin on suspicion of assault on a police-designated person and vehicle tampering following a call for assistance from a Road Safety Partnership van
He was later released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
Road Safety lead for the Antrim and Newtownabbey area, Chief Inspector Rory Bradley, said: “This is the latest in a number of recent incidents in which members of the public have approached Road Safety Partnership vans and attempted to impede them in their work.
"This must stop.
“Anyone who directs verbal or physical abuse towards camera operators can expect to be dealt with by police and the courts thereafter.”
Chief Inspector Bradley continued: “The purpose of Safety Camera van deployments is to slow drivers’ speeds and keep everyone safer on the roads.
"The vans are deployed to locations across Northern Ireland where there is a proven history of collisions, or where the local community has requested speed enforcement action.
“Unfortunately 23 people have been killed on our roads already this year.
"Speeding is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ causes of these collisions.
“Our safety camera vans are a key element in reducing drivers’ speed and we remain resolute in our determination to prevent the unnecessary deaths, injury and the harm speeding causes in communities.”
You can find further details on the ‘Fatal Five’ initiative here - https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/roads-and-driving/fatal-five