Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Antrim have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of assault on a police-designated person and vehicle tampering, following a call for assistance from colleagues operating a Road Safety Partnership van in Crumlin on Wednesday, 15th May.

He was later released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Road Safety lead for the Antrim and Newtownabbey area, Chief Inspector Rory Bradley, said: “This is the latest in a number of recent incidents in which members of the public have approached Road Safety Partnership vans and attempted to impede them in their work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road Safety van

"This must stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who directs verbal or physical abuse towards camera operators can expect to be dealt with by police and the courts thereafter.”

Chief Inspector Bradley continued: “The purpose of Safety Camera van deployments is to slow drivers’ speeds and keep everyone safer on the roads.

"The vans are deployed to locations across Northern Ireland where there is a proven history of collisions, or where the local community has requested speed enforcement action.

“Unfortunately 23 people have been killed on our roads already this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Speeding is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ causes of these collisions.

“Our safety camera vans are a key element in reducing drivers’ speed and we remain resolute in our determination to prevent the unnecessary deaths, injury and the harm speeding causes in communities.”