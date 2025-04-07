Man arrested in relation to a serious road traffic collision in Augher in the early hours of Sunday released on bail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 32-year-old man arrested in relation to a serious road traffic collision in Augher in the early hours of Sunday, 6th April, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The serious road traffic collision in Augher happened just after 5am on April 6 where medical treatment was provided to the passenger of a Seat Leon, a man aged in his 20s, who had sustained a serious head injury as a result of the collision.

“He was taken onward to hospital for treatment to his injuries and remains in a serious, but stable condition.

"The driver of a transit van, also involved in the collision, was unharmed”.

