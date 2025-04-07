Man arrested in relation to a serious road traffic collision in Augher in the early hours of Sunday released on bail
The serious road traffic collision in Augher happened just after 5am on April 6 where medical treatment was provided to the passenger of a Seat Leon, a man aged in his 20s, who had sustained a serious head injury as a result of the collision.
“He was taken onward to hospital for treatment to his injuries and remains in a serious, but stable condition.
"The driver of a transit van, also involved in the collision, was unharmed”.
And after a search of the nearby area a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences including; causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury, and failing to report where an accident occurred causing damage and injury.
