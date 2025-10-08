Man charged following a report of a hit and run road traffic collision on the A1 carriageway
Police have charged a 40-year-old man to court following a report of a hit and run road traffic collision on the A1 carriageway at Banbridge on Tuesday, October 7.
He is charged with offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and dangerous driving.
He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 8. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.